Lionel Messi has been on fire in the USA. Since the Argentinian king of football made his way to the MLS, a lot of fans have been storming Inter Miami games. Their matchup against LAFC saw one of the largest turnouts ever. This meant that a lot of fans wanted to see one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Some even took matters into their own hands to get up close and personal with Messi.

BMO Stadium was packed because Inter Miami was playing in the City of Angels. It felt like a home game for Lionel Messi and the Herons. The crowd lifted Miami to a two-to-nothing lead. Facundo Farias got a 14th-minute goal which was followed up later on by Jordi Alba at the 51st. Everything was going smoothly for the players. But, the huge drawback of a massive crowd would be pitch invaders.

Lionel Messi’s now-famous bodyguard sprinted to protect the Lion from this fan 🙌pic.twitter.com/MxTh5Z2vKD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2023

One MLS fan immediately rushed into the field once a yellow card was called in the 72nd minute of the game. He appeared to be wearing an old FC Barcelona kit. The fan was running full-speed towards Messi but all of that was halted. The soccer superstar's bodyguard sprinted towards the invader and tackled him immediately. His speed and brute strength may be able to land him a job in the NFL.

This did not serve as a sufficient distraction for Inter Miami. They would concede one goal to LAFC but also retaliate with an attack by Leonardo Campana. This might not be the last we see Messi's bodyguard knock the wind off of someone.