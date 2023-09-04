Selena Gomez was all of us after Inter Miami star Lionel Messi failed to score what appeared to be an easy goal against LAFC on Sunday.

During the 37th minute of the contest, Messi found himself in a one-on-one situation with LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy. He had a decent view of the back of the net, and considering what he has done so far since his arrival in the MLS, many expected a clinical finish from the Argentine World Cup winner.

Unfortunately for Messi, McCarthy rejected him of what could have been a screamer and pulled off a brilliant deflection.

OMG WHAT A SAVE FROM JOHN MCCARTHY 😱 pic.twitter.com/UiaTcbI9yS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Everyone in the stadium was in complete shock over the surprising development, and Selena Gomez's reaction perhaps reflected what everyone was feeling. The singer and actress quickly went viral for her epic reaction, as her jaw dropped and her eyes widened over the near-goal from Lionel Messi.

Selena Gomez on seeing Leo Messi. WHAT pic.twitter.com/3pT1tv6dZG — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) September 4, 2023

While Messi failed to score a goal in the game, he certainly more than made up for his miss. He helped propel Inter Miami to the 3-1 win over LAFC, contributing an assist late in the contest to put the game away for the Herons.

In the 82nd minute, Messi threatened to score again after recovering the ball midfield and leaving all but one defender behind. Instead of pushing himself to the goal, he went for the more certain score, dishing the ball to an open Leo Campana who delivered their third goal of the showdown.

LAFC were able to score in the closing stages, but it was too little, too late.

It was quite the exciting game for Messi and Inter Miami, especially with all the celebrities that attended the game. Sure enough, Gomez made it even more memorable.