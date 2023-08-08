Lionel Messi has just played four games for Inter Miami so far, but despite that, he's already part of the club's goal-scoring history books.

After his two-goal performance for the Herons on Sunday against FC Dallas–including the game-tying free kick that paved the way for them to push the contest to a penalty shootout and win–Messi is now tied with Josef Martinez, Lewis Morgan and Rodolfo Pizarro for fourth on the club's all-time goal-scoring list with seven, per ESPN FC. Only Gonzalo Higuain (29), Leo Campana (16) and Robert Taylor (8) have more, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Messi climb the list quickly considering the way he's playing.

Lionel Messi has scored two goals in each of his last three games with Inter Miami. The only instance he didn't score multiple goals was in his debut with the club when he came in as a second half substitute. Still, the former Barcelona and PSG star made his impact felt in that game as he scored the game-winning free kick.

It's the first time since 2015, when he was still with Barcelona, that the the Argentine World Cup winner has scored multiple goals in three straight games (either for club and country). That's indeed a testament to how much Messi is enjoying his time in the MLS so far.

Inter Miami are now through the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup after taking down FC Dallas 5-3 via penalties. True enough, all eyes will be on Messi and what magic he might perform when they return to action.

Messi and his Miami side are still at the bottom of the MLS standings, but once the regular season resumes, it's safe to expect that Messi won't let that be the case for long.