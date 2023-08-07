Lionel Messi is thriving in the MLS. His stint with Inter Miami along with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets allowed him to revitalize his career. Flashes of his style of play from FC Barcelona during his La Liga days have been spotted by American fans and the world. The most recent display of his greatness came at the expense of FC Dallas at the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami and FC Dallas dealt blows to one another and the game went down to the wire. Lionel Messi has put up yet another near-hat-trick performance with his sixth-minute and 85th-minute goals. Benjamin Cremaschi also boosted their offensive depth by scoring a goal of his own at the 65-minute mark. Haymakers were exchanged in the game as Facundo Quignon, Bernard Kamungo, and Alan Velasco lifted up the spirits of Dallas to equal their opponents.

However, it was once again the Argentinian football legend that delivered for the team. He pulled through in the clutch and gave them an all-time performance to advance in the Leagues Cup. They would eventually win on five penalty kicks scored to Dallas FC's three.

The consistent performance of Messi resembles how he played back in FC Barcelona. Eye tests and vibes might be a basis for most spectators but his statistics also show it. He has scored multiple goals in three-straight matches in his stint with Miami. Messi has not done this since the April to May stretch of 2015 campaign with Barca, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Will he continue to dominate?

