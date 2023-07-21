The moment has finally arrived! Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut for Inter Miami tonight when they face Cruz Azul in the Group Stage of the MLS Leagues Cup. It's time to continue our MLS odds series with a Cruz Azul-Miami prediction and pick.

This will be one of the most televised soccer matches in the history of American soccer. The United States is quickly moving in the right direction with MLS as it's one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Years back, the legendary David Beckham came to America to play for LA Galaxy. Alongside Landon Donovan, those two helped grow the MLS into what it is now. There have been a few other legendary players to come over to the US to play like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Villa, Thierry Henry, and Wayne Rooney. However, none are at the level Lionel Messi is.

Inter Miami CF are in dead last in the Eastern Conference with just 18 points on the season. That actually puts them below all 28 other teams. Adding Messi won't help them this season unless they can somehow make a playoff push. However, if they can win the MLS Leagues Cup against Liga MX opponents, then that would be a huge step in the right direction for this club. David Beckham was a huge part of getting Messi to South Beach, and now we get to witness history.

Liga MX just began and Cruz Azul are winless in three matches with a (-5) goal difference. They have scored just one goal on the season and are in dead last.

Here are the Cruz Azul-Lionel Messi, Miami soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Leagues Cup Odds: Cruz Azul-Inter Miami Odds

Cruz Azul: +195

Inter Miami: +115

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why Cruz Azul Can Beat Inter Miami

With all the hype surrounding their opponents, Cruz Azul will play with a chip on their shoulder. They have struggled for three matches during the Liga MX season, yet who knows, maybe they were mentally preparing for this epic match. The Blues have scored just one goal on the season which came from Ignacio Rivero against Club Tijuana Xolos in the 2-1 loss last time out. Azul has lost four straight matches and their last win came against Tijuana at the end of last season where they finished 8th in the standings. Back in 2021, Cruz Azul won the Liga MX Title after losing their previous seven title matches.

Azul will have a hard time facing this Miami squad. Even though Miami isn't at the top of their game, they will be playing with a ton of heart out there in front of a huge crowd. Azul will need to focus on their defense to try and keep Messi and company scoreless.

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Cruz Azul

A new developing story has emerged that Messi will likely start this match on the bench. With his fitness not at its peak, having Messi sub into the match may be the best plan. They rather him finish the match than start it. Miami has no idea how this will turn out, but if Messi is on the pitch to finish the match, then all signs look toward Miami earning three points in the South 3 Group.

Josef Martinez has six goals in 20 appearances on the season which leads the team. Leonardo Campana is second with four goals and Robert Taylor is third with three. It will be interesting to see how quickly Messi catches up to them. Furthermore, Martinez and Messi will be an elite duo up front for the Herons. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also set to play for Miami as well, they now have some of Messi's old teammates to help turn this club around. USMNT defensive back DeAndre Yedlin is another notable name.

Final Cruz Azul-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick

This should be a close match even with Messi on the pitch for Miami. I think Miami scores a couple of goals to take the first match of the Group Stage. Messi is also -105 to score a goal, which I'm sure will happen at some point. Cruz Azul will do everything they can to not allow it, but Messi is too talented to not score against this type of defense.

Final Cruz Azul-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick: Inter Miami (+115); Over 2.5 goals (-120)