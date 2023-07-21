Lionel Messi's decision to play in the U.S. has excited fans of the MLS. Messi, who's regarded as one of the best soccer players in the world, is soon expected to make his debut for Inter Miami. That said, he may have a surprising role in his first game.

Messi will likely make his Inter Miami debut from the bench, per Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

Lionel Messi's legacy

It is surprising to say the least, given Messi's legacy. He established himself as a superstar with Barcelona. Messi is a terrific team player. Yes, he can score with the best, but he's an excellent distributor and leader. However, he did score the most goals in a season. He's also earned seven ballon d'Ors

Messi, 36, is still building up strength for the season. He's expected by many to dominate in the U.S. despite his age. Many players come to the MLS towards the end of their careers. It tends to provide productive marketing opportunities for aging superstars.

Lionel Messi was previously linked to Saudi Arabia before making his final decision.

Another star who played in the MLS late in his career is David Beckham. Beckham is excited to see Messi join Inter Miami and admitted that he will be emotional once Messi steps on the pitch.

“I might actually cry when I see him walk onto the pitch,” Beckham said on Good Morning America, via ESPN. “I've realized as I get older I get more emotional. I look at my kids I get emotional, I talk to my kids and my wife I get emotional. So I think the moment i see Leo step out onto the pitch in front of our fans, in front of this nation … I don't know, I'll be emotional for sure.”

Soccer fans from all over the world will tune into Lionel Messi's debut, even if he does come off the bench.