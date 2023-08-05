Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers not only of his generation, but also in the entire history of the sport. Even though the Argentinian attacker is already 36 years old, he is still capable of some truly magical moments, as evidenced by his stellar performances thus far in his first three games for Inter Miami. Given how magical of a performer Messi is, it's no surprise to see that fans are coming in droves to witness him play live.

The star power of Messi is simply unmatched — as evidenced by the unreal spike in ticket prices in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's first match on the road. With FC Dallas set to host Messi and Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium on Sunday for the Leagues Cup Round of 16, the demand for tickets has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels.

Per TickPick, the average purchase price for tickets for the aforementioned clash is at $864, setting the record for the most expensive home game in FC Dallas history. Even nosebleed seats are going for record prices. The “get-in” tickets are priced at $488, which Tickpick noted is 741 percent more expensive than their next home game (August 26 against Austin FC).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Just to put in even greater perspective the commercial effect of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami transfer, the most expensive tickets sold for $1,077 a piece.

Messi is a generational talent who's closer to the end of his career than the beginning, so fans are certainly feeling a greater sense of urgency to watch him play live before he hangs up his cleats for good. And Inter Miami and the MLS are benefitting as a whole, as the 36-year old Argentinian is undoubtedly the biggest-ever personality to ever play for the top football league in the United States.

With Lionel Messi having acclimated well to the Inter Miami squad (he has a ton of experience playing alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and he has shown a preternatural chemistry with Robert Taylor), we should be in for more of his moments of wizardry. But for football fans in the United States, they will have to shell out a considerable amount of money for them to get the privilege of watching him perform in the flesh.