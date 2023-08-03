Lionel Messi has seemingly been on top of his game since bursting onto the scene as a 17-year old winger with long, flowing locks for FC Barcelona. And with Messi now having achieved everything there is to achieve in his illustrious career after Argentina took home the 2022 FIFA World Cup crown, it seems like the 36-year old has been rejuvenated, with Inter Miami benefitting from the Argentine's wizardry.

In just three games for his new club, Messi has scored five goals and tallied one assists, with Inter Miami winning every game the Argentine forward has played. Ever since Messi began to play for the club, they have put up a goal difference of plus-four, as one of the teams at the bottom of the MLS table is starting to turn things around.

Nevertheless, one of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammates, Jordi Alba, is not too surprised to see his former Barcelona teammate still play at this high of a level given how much he's achieved throughout his GOAT-level career.

“It's no longer a surprise what Leo does. It's outrageous. After two years without playing together, today we finally did it again and now I'm ready to enjoy more years together,” Alba said, per Ross Davenport of ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordi Alba spent a considerable chunk of his career playing alongside Lionel Messi. The Spanish left-back has been a first-teamer for Barca since 2012, spending nine seasons witnessing the greatness of Messi firsthand.

However, financial troubles forced Barca to let go of Messi, as the Argentine moved to Paris to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. In Barca's first year without Messi, the team struggled immensely; but in Year 2, Alba and company were able to bounce back in style, winning the La Liga.

Now with Inter Miami, Alba and Messi team up once again, providing some much needed technical quality and veteran poise for one of the MLS' struggling sides. But if Messi's performance for his new club in the Leagues Cup is any indication, it won't be long until Inter Miami rises out of the league's basement.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.