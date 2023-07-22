There was much anticipation for when Lionel Messi would make his debut for Inter Miami. Messi, after all, is arguably the greatest footballer of his generation, so it's not a surprise to see him generate a ton of fanfare. And the day for his debut has come, as his new club took on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday night. Messi entered the field on the 54th minute along with his longtime teammate back when he was still with FC Barcelona, Sergio Busquets.

Even with Messi squarely within the twilight years of his career, however, he remains capable of some truly dazzling moments. With nearly four minutes played in the two injury time minutes that were given, Messi drove the dagger towards Cruz Azul's heart, scoring an incredible free kick like we've come to see from the accomplished Argentinian over the years.

To see Lionel Messi finally lace up the boots for Inter Miami is so surreal. And to make his mark for the club by scoring a stoppage-time free kick to win the match? Now that is the stuff of legends. Even the legendary David Beckham, part owner of the club, couldn't hold back his emotions after such a marvelous moment.

 

This moment of magic was certainly exhilarating for fans, who proclaimed that Lionel Messi is the undisputed GOAT especially as he sets out to dominate a new league. But as is always the case on Twitter, fans love to bring up a certain name alongside that of Messi's every time the Argentinian achieves something of note. This, fans say: Cristiano Ronaldo who?

Even then, fans couldn't help but wonder for just how much longer Lionel Messi will tear up the competition. It's certainly going to be a sad day for fans when Messi decides to hang up the boots for good.

The hype surrounding a debut is almost always something else. But given how Messi made that big of a mark on his debut for Inter Miami, expect fans to flock in droves once more when they take the field on Tuesday night against Atlanta United in matchday two of the Leagues Cup.