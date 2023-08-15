New Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi hasn't endured much difficulty adjusting to the MLS. He's performed extremely well to begin his MLS career, most recently scoring a goal from Stephen Curry range.

Video via ClutchPoints and Major League Soccer.

LIONEL MESSI FROM THE PARKING LOT 🤯 9TH GOAL FOR MESSI IN 6 MLS GAMES 😳pic.twitter.com/VnXsmcBfA7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

Messi has now scored nine goals in just six MLS games. He's already considered one of the best soccer players ever, and nobody expected him to struggle with Inter Miami. Still, Messi's start to his MLS career is truly incredible.

As seen in the video, Lionel Messi received a nice pass from his teammate which led to four different players on the other team swarming the Inter Miami superstar. Messi proceeded to take a beautiful left-footed shot from deep. Getting it through the crowd of players was impressive enough. However, he found the bottom corner of the goal as well, ultimately sneaking it past the goal-keeper.

For anyone who's watched Messi during the course of his career, the shot isn't surprising. He's been pulling off jaw-dropping moments like this one for years now. For many USA fans, though, they haven't always been able to witness his greatness.

Inter Miami certainly appreciates what Lionel Messi has brought to the club. In fact, Inter Miami previously cancelled the contract of one of their goal-keepers after he questioned Messi's transfer to the club. It should be noted that the goalie was excited for Messi to join Inter Miami, but wasn't sure if the team could properly accommodate such a well-known superstar.

So far, so good for Messi and Inter Miami though.