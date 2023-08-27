Lionel Messi didn't hide his delight after Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls in his MLS debut on Saturday.

The Herons won 2-0 over the Red Bulls, allowing them to climb up by one in the standings after being in the bottom for so long. Diego Gomez broke the deadlock with a 37th-minute goal before Messi made it 2-nil in the 89th minute after he came in as a second-half substitute.

Messi's goal was particularly impressive, as he absolutely schooled the New York-based franchise right in front of their own fanbase. The Argentine star scored an masterful tap-in after collapsing the defense with a pass to Benji Cremaschi.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While all of Inter Miami was celebrating the victory, Messi himself didn't hold back and heaped praise on their complete victory. On Instagram, he shared photos from the game and captioned it with: “Good win on our return to MLS! Thanks NY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Sure enough, Lionel Messi has every reason to be happy about the win. Inter Miami have yet to lose since his arrival, and aside from already winning some hardware with their Leagues Cup domination, they are also well poised to further climb up the MLS standings. Furthermore, it shouldn't be forgotten that they recently booked their ticket to the US Open Cup final.

With the momentum in Inter Miami and Messi's favor, it's safe to assume that more wins are coming their way as the season continues. The Herons return to MLS action on Wednesday when they play Nashville.