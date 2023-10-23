In an effort to safeguard their star player, Inter Miami has taken a proactive approach in protecting Lionel Messi from injuries, reported by GOAL. Edison Azcona, a member of the team, revealed that the club exercises caution during training matches, where Messi is often spared from participation to prevent any potential harm. This careful handling reflects the team's awareness of Messi's significance and their commitment to preserving his fitness.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Inter Miami's strategy has yielded positive results, notably in their historic Leagues Cup triumph, where Messi's influence was pivotal. Despite his remarkable contributions, Messi encountered a setback, missing crucial games including the U.S. Open Cup final and some playoff contention matches due to injuries.

Azcona emphasized the team's collective understanding of the importance of preserving Messi's well-being. During internal practice games, players exercise restraint while defending against him, ensuring a balance between competitiveness and Messi's safety. This cautious approach reflects the mutual respect and consideration within the team.

Furthermore, the club members are making efforts to facilitate Messi's integration both on and off the pitch. Players who primarily speak English are taking the initiative to learn Spanish, the language Messi is most comfortable with, fostering better communication and camaraderie within the team.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi's impact at Inter Miami has been substantial, with 11 goals in 14 appearances. Despite speculations about a potential loan return to Barcelona, Messi remains committed to his current team, focusing on maintaining his peak condition for the upcoming 2024 MLS campaign. Inter Miami's dedication to Messi's well-being underscores the team's recognition of his value and their determination to nurture a successful partnership.