Lionel Messi, Inter Miami's latest superstar, enjoyed an “amazing night” alongside Victoria Beckham and renowned fashion designer Tom Ford after attending Inter Miami‘s latest MLS fixture, reported by GOAL. Despite not playing in the game against Charlotte FC due to his recent return from international duty with Argentina and a minor injury, Messi made the most of his time off the field.

The Argentine superstar, set to add an eighth Golden Ball to his collection, mingled with other global celebrity icons in a pitch-side suite. David Beckham, the Manchester United and England legend who facilitated Messi's move to the United States, was instrumental in bringing the football maestro to Inter Miami. Alongside Beckham's wife Victoria and fashion icon Tom Ford, Messi relished the vibrant atmosphere of Miami's social scene.

Victoria Beckham shared the excitement of the evening on Instagram, capturing the essence of their star-studded gathering. While Messi's on-field action was temporarily halted, he made the most of his downtime, showcasing his ability to attract fans and fellow celebrities alike.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi is gearing up to return to the pitch this Saturday as Inter Miami concludes its 2023 campaign with another match against Charlotte. Despite missing out on the playoffs, Messi played a pivotal role in guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory earlier in the season, leaving an indelible mark on the team's achievements. As the curtains draw on this season, fans eagerly anticipate Messi's continued brilliance on the field, making every moment he spends both on and off the pitch unforgettable.