Lionel Messi has taken a moment to reflect on his debut season at Inter Miami after the club's MLS playoffs bid fell short, reported by GOAL. The Argentine superstar made a splash in the United States after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 11 goals in his first 14 appearances and helping Miami secure their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Messi expressed his pride in the team's achievements, highlighting their historic Leagues Cup win and their run to the final of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Despite missing out on the MLS playoffs, Messi commended the team's hard work and expressed gratitude for the support from the club and the city of Miami. He emphasized the positive moments of the season and the team's determination to improve and be more competitive in the upcoming year.

As rumors circulate about a possible return to Barcelona on loan during the MLS off-season, Messi clarified that he is focused on his international commitments and plans to enjoy a well-deserved holiday after his efforts in Miami. Meanwhile, head coach Tata Martino is reportedly eyeing Luis Suarez as a top transfer target for the 2024 MLS season, potentially reuniting Messi with his former Barcelona teammate at DRV PNK Stadium.

What's next for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

While Inter Miami's playoff dreams may have faded, Messi remains optimistic about the future, promising fans more “incredible moments” in the upcoming year. As the team regroups and plans for the next season, Messi's dedication and positive outlook continue to inspire both his teammates and fans alike.