Lionel Messi, the revered Argentine football icon, has received a prestigious invitation that could mark a historic chapter in his illustrious career, reported by GOAL. Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics have extended an offer to the Inter Miami star, hoping the legendary player will compete for gold, adding another remarkable accolade to his already impressive collection.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, clinched his first Olympic gold medal in 2008. This triumph was followed by a period of anticipation, culminating in his securing major honors with Argentina, including Copa America, Finalissima, and World Cup titles. Now, Paris 2024 presents a unique opportunity for Messi to further etch his name in the annals of Olympic history.

Argentina could include Messi as one of the three overage players in their U23 squad, allowing him to compete in the Olympics once again. If he accepts the invitation, Messi could achieve an unprecedented feat – becoming the first player in history to possess two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of Messi participating in the Games. He highlighted the significance of Messi’s potential achievement, emphasizing the historical magnitude of such a feat. Bach stated, “It would be fantastic if he could be here. For Lionel Messi, it would mean a chance to write history once again. He could be the only player in history to have two gold medals and a World Cup.”

While the opportunity is captivating, challenges loom on the horizon. Argentina’s Olympic coach, Javier Mascherano, has expressed his desire to include Messi in the squad. However, Inter Miami, Messi’s MLS team, faces concerns about releasing their iconic captain for consecutive international events amid a packed domestic campaign in the United States.

As the football world awaits Messi’s decision, the prospect of witnessing this extraordinary talent chase Olympic glory at Paris 2024 adds a new layer of excitement to the global sporting landscape.