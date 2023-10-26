In a surprising move, Inter Miami announced the departure of striker Josef Martinez from the club, sparking intense speculation about the potential arrival of Luis Suarez, reported by GOAL. Miami also bid farewell to Victor Ulloa and Jak LaCava, signaling a significant shift in their squad composition.

Martinez was notably absent from Miami's squad in their final two MLS games of the season, following Coach Tata Martino's confirmation that Martinez was not part of his plans for the upcoming season. This unexpected development has left fans and pundits speculating about the club's next moves.

The departure of Martinez appears to clear the path for Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez to join Inter Miami. Suarez has already confirmed his exit from Gremio after the conclusion of the ongoing Brazilian Serie A season in December. With Miami's regular MLS season set to kick off in February, there is growing anticipation around the potential reunion of Suarez with his longtime friend and former teammate Lionel Messi.

Additionally, Miami's decision to part ways with Martinez is expected to free up approximately $4.4 million (£3.5m) in salary cap space. While Suarez's base salary in Miami might be lower than his current earnings at Gremio, the allure of lucrative sponsorships and endorsements in Miami could make the move financially appealing for the talented striker.

Suarez, who has displayed impressive form with nine goals and seven assists in 24 Serie A appearances this season, will be aiming to continue his stellar performances when Gremio faces America-MG on Saturday. As the rumors swirl, Inter Miami fans eagerly await official confirmation regarding Suarez's potential arrival and the exciting prospects it brings for the team.