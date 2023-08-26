Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and tennis icon Novak Djokovic broke the internet on Friday after they linked up and posted for a photo together.

Messi is gearing up to make his official MLS debut on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls, while Djokovic is fresh off winning the Cincinnati Masters and is hoping to continue the momentum he has gotten to the US Open. Before they return to action, though, they found the time to share a moment together.

Djokovic himself shared the amazing GOAT moment on Instagram, all while expressing how ecstatic he is to get to talk to Messi.

“Crack! Great pleasure to see you and talk to you. As always, I wish good luck and health to you and your family,” Djokovic wrote along with his photo with the Inter Miami scorer.

It's certainly amazing to see the two get together, with plenty of fans simply amazed by the greatness that they exude. It is just the perfect example of greatness recognizing greatness.

Several supporters couldn't hold back their excitement after seeing Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic's photo, with one commenting: “OK THIS PICTURE IS GOING TO BREAK THE INTERNET.”

Many others simply commented goat emojis and memes to indicate that they are the greatest of all time in their respective sports, while some commented how cool it is.

“Can someone tell me if they see humans in this picture? Cuz I only see two Goats,” another fan responded. A third supporter said, “My heart is forever filled. My two favorite athletes in the World!”

It was indeed a legendary moment, and after that meeting, hopes are high that the two can continue their winning runs in their respective leagues and tournaments.