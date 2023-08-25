The Lionel Messi show at Inter Miami rolls on, and after weeks of midseason tournament play, the Argentina legend will finally play an official MLS match. Inter Miami will travel north to New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, like how to watch it, where it is streaming, what time it starts, and what you need to watch for in this contest.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Date

On Saturday, August 26, Inter Miami takes on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Time

The MLS match will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

How to watch

This Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls MLS match is exclusively available on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

What to watch for

Since coming to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has a staggering 10 goals and three assists in eight Leagues Cup and US Open Cup matches. The GOAT’s side has lifted the Leagues Cup trophy and will play in the US Open Cup final vs. the Houston Dynamo in late September.

However, as the MLS gets back to its regular season after a long break, Messi and Inter Miami are still saddled with the record the team earned without them. That record puts Inter Miami at 5-3-14, which is dead last (15th) in the Eastern Conference.

Ahead of Messi in 11th place is the New York Red Bulls (7-8-9). The squad is struggling this year as well without 2022 leading scorer Lewis Morgan. With Morgan out, 22-year-old Frankie Amaya is leading the team with four goals this season.

Can Messi and his crew start climbing the MLS standings to make it to at least ninth place and the Final series playoffs? We’ll get our first clue in the Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls match on Saturday.