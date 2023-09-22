In the midst of a challenging stretch of fixtures, Inter Miami finds itself facing a conundrum with two of its star players, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. Following Messi's early exit during Inter Miami's commanding 4-0 victory over Toronto FC, questions have arisen about whether the legendary forward is injured or simply fatigued.

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, has shed some light on the situation. He states that both Messi and Alba are currently considered day-to-day as the club navigates a grueling six-match series within an 18-day span. While Inter Miami's next match looms large against Orlando City, the club's sights are set on the U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo scheduled for September 27.

Unfortunately for fans, Coach Martino has confirmed that neither Messi nor Alba will be taking the field in the upcoming clash against Orlando City. As for their availability for the U.S. Open Cup final, it remains uncertain. Martino emphasizes the importance of taking a cautious approach: “We have to go day by day to see the doctor's report and what they are telling us. I know we have a final, but there is no way they will enter the field if they are not in a position to do so.”

Messi's injury appears to stem from a previous ailment, exacerbated by the demanding schedule that saw him play 12 matches in just 48 days since joining Inter Miami. Martino clarifies, “It is a scar from an old injury that bothers him.” While Messi underwent examination during his time with the Argentine National Team earlier this month, it was determined that the issue was not a muscular injury but rather a lingering concern from a past injury.

As Inter Miami strives for success in the MLS postseason and the impending U.S. Open Cup final, the club must carefully manage the fitness of their star players, especially Messi, to ensure they are in prime condition when it matters most.