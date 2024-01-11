Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are gearing up for their 'Last Dance' as Inter Miami takes on Al-Nassr at the Riyadh Cup on February 1

In what promises to be a historic clash, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are gearing up for their ‘Last Dance' as Inter Miami takes on Al-Nassr at the Riyadh Cup on February 1, reported by GOAL. The matchup adds a fascinating chapter to the storied rivalry between these two football legends, potentially marking their final encounter.

The Riyadh Cup will see leading teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Saudi Pro League face off, with Inter Miami also set to challenge Al-Hilal in this friendly tournament. However, it's the Messi-Ronaldo showdown that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Scheduled to be Ronaldo's first appearance after a mid-season break in the Middle East, the fixture could be the swan song for the duo, who collectively boast an incredible 13 Ballon d'Or awards. Messi expressed his excitement about the contest on social media, stating, “I can't wait to be part of #RiyadhSeasonCup with my team Inter Miami CF as we face top Saudi clubs in a historic championship.”

Messi's return to the United States signals Inter Miami's preparations for the 2024 campaign. Chris Henderson, Herons CSO, outlined the club's ambitious targets for the upcoming season, emphasizing a comprehensive evaluation of every department to elevate overall performance. The acquisition of renowned striker Luis Suarez and USMNT star Julian Gressel underscores Inter Miami's commitment to building a formidable squad.

With the backing of David Beckham and the club's board, Messi is poised to lead Inter Miami's charge for major silverware in 2024. The anticipation surrounding the ‘Last Dance' between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo adds an extra layer of excitement to what promises to be a thrilling Riyadh Cup, showcasing football's iconic rivalry in a unique setting. As both stars continue their pursuit of glory, fans eagerly await this landmark encounter that could bring the curtain down on an era-defining rivalry.