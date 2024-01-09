In a heartwarming celebration of love, Al-Nassr's Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, marries his longtime partner, Aisha Tamba

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Al-Nassr‘s Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, marries his longtime partner, Aisha Tamba, just days before Senegal's debut at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reported by GOAL.

The enchanting wedding ceremony unfolded on Sunday in Keur Massar, situated in Dakar, Senegal's capital. Captivating glimpses of Mane and Aisha on their special day quickly made rounds on social media, offering fans a peek into the joyous occasion. Aisha, hailing from Senegal's Casamanca region, had been Mane's companion since her teenage years, with the former Liverpool winger supporting her financially during her school days, as reported by Pulse Sports.

Official wedding photos, shared by magvision_evens_officiel on Instagram, showcase the newlyweds against a backdrop adorned with flowers, with ‘Mrs Mane' elegantly scripted on the wall. The intimate ceremony was attended by friends, family, and several of Mane's compatriots from the Senegal national team.

Mane, who rejoined Senegal's training camp earlier this month for the upcoming AFCON, simultaneously inaugurated a stadium he personally built in his hometown, Bambali, before joining the national squad. The 31-year-old Al-Nassr sensation, who transferred from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, has displayed stellar performances, netting eight goals in 18 games this season and forming a potent attacking duo with Cristiano Ronaldo.

As Senegal braces for the AFCON 2023, Sadio Mane's stellar form with Al-Nassr brings optimism to the squad led by coach Aliou Cisse. Senegal embarks on their Group C campaign against Gambia, and fans eagerly anticipate Mane's contributions as the team aims for success in the prestigious continental tournament.