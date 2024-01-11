Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team have been dealt a heavy blow by FIFA following fan disorder during World Cup Qualifier

In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team have been dealt a heavy blow by FIFA following fan disorder during their clash with Brazil in November 2023, reported by GOAL. The repercussions include Messi playing in a half-empty stadium during Argentina's next home game.

The chaotic scenes unfolded at the iconic Maracana stadium, where the Albiceleste faced off against Selecao. The stands witnessed clashes among supporters, leading to a 27-minute delay in the match. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, took the lead in guiding his team off the field until order was restored. Eventually, Argentina secured a historic 1-0 victory over Brazil in the World Cup qualifier.

FIFA has taken a stern stance, fining both Brazil and Argentina 50,000 Swiss francs for “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained.” Additionally, Argentina faces an extra 20,000 Swiss francs fine for “lack of order or discipline in or around the stadium.”

This is not the first instance of fan misconduct for Argentina, as previous World Cup qualifiers also saw unruly behavior. FIFA has fined Argentina an additional 50,000 Swiss francs for this misconduct, with the amount set to be invested in an anti-discrimination plan. A suspended fine of the same amount hangs over Lionel Scaloni's team, with the possibility of activation within the next six months.

The most significant repercussion for Argentina is the directive from FIFA that their next home fixture, slated against Chile in September, will occur with “at least 50% of the available seats” off the market. This decision comes as a consequence of the fans' actions, impacting the atmosphere for Lionel Messi and his teammates in their upcoming home game. As the football world processes this unexpected development, all eyes will be on Argentina's response and how they navigate the challenges posed by FIFA's sanctions.