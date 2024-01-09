Everyone wants to join Lionel Messi

Inter Miami is set to become an even more formidable force in the 2024 MLS campaign as they secure a deal for USMNT star Julian Gressel to join the ranks alongside global icon Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The ambitious 2023 Leagues Cup winners are making strategic moves during the off-season, adding proven talent to their squad.

Gressel, a seasoned winger with a proven track record, became a free agent after concluding last season with the Columbus Crew. The 30-year-old German-born United States international, boasting six senior caps, brings versatility to Inter Miami, capable of excelling in various positions – be it in the center of midfield, on the right wing, or as a full-back.

The reported two-year contract agreement with Gressel aligns with Inter Miami's commitment to bolstering their squad with experienced players. Having won the MLS Cup twice, first with Atlanta United and then with Columbus Crew, Gressel arrives with a wealth of trophy-winning experience.

The reunion with Tata Martino, who previously worked with Gressel in Atlanta, adds a familiar dynamic to Inter Miami's setup. Martino, eyeing both goal threat and creativity for the upcoming season, has already secured the services of veteran striker Luis Suarez from Liverpool and Barcelona.

David Beckham and the Inter Miami board are determined to build a competitive squad for the challenges ahead. Gressel's addition is a strategic move, enhancing the team's options and bringing depth to key positions.

As Inter Miami gears up for pre-season friendly matches against formidable opponents like Vissel Kobe, Newell’s Old Boys, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, the acquisition of Julian Gressel signals the club's intent to make a significant impact in the upcoming MLS campaign. The blend of seasoned stars and emerging talents paints a promising picture for Inter Miami under the leadership of Tata Martino.