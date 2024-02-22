Lionel Messi got things started with an electric assist during the Inter Miami-Real Salt Lake.

The 2024 MLS season is finally underway. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami faced Real Salt Lake in a heated cross-conference matchup. Moreover, Messi dished a sick assist to Robert Taylor to get things started.

Lionel Messi turns heads with his first 2024 assist for Inter Miami

Messi received a midfield pass and delivered an air-tight pass to Robert Taylor. Taylor then weaved through defenders and squeezed a shot past Real Salt Lake's Zac McGrath, as shown by The Athletic:

The first goal of the 2024 MLS season belongs to Robert Taylor 👏 Lionel Messi plays Taylor through Real Salt Lake's defense and the Finnish forward squeezes one past Zac MacMath. 🎥 @MLS pic.twitter.com/l6qk7UXpXB — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) February 22, 2024

Messi delivered his first assist of many to come in the 2024 MLS season. The legendary soccer star is coming off a lengthy recovery period. Messi suffered an abductor injury during Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Brazil. Thankfully, he looks healthy and ready to take Inter Miami to the next level.

The 38-year-old helped lead the club to its first-ever League Cup in 2023. Inter Miami has hopes of making another deep run in 2024. Their 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake gives them a promising start to the season.

Although Messi appears to be injury-free, questions of his health still linger. However, Inter Miami's depth will shine through and allow the veteran player to get enough rest throughout the season.

Robert Taylor looks to leap in 2024 after a promising showing in his club's season debut. The Finnish star amassed four goals and seven assists in 2023. If he can take another step forward, he will further boost Inter Miami's offensive attack.

Moreover, the club returns Leonarda Campana, who scored a team-high nine goals in 2023. Campana along with a healthy Messi and Robert Taylor help form a scary squad. It will be interesting to see how the team far as the season gets underway.