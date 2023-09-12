Antoine Griezmann has once again expressed his desire to make a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) and join Lionel Messi as he looks ahead to the next phase of his illustrious career, reported by GOAL.

The French international has been vocal about his ambition to join the MLS ranks, with a particular interest in keeping an eye on his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and his journey with Inter Miami. Despite ongoing speculation linking him to Inter Miami, Griezmann is currently under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026.

While on international duty with France, Griezmann was recently asked about the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, a destination that has attracted several high-profile players due to the significant financial incentives. However, Griezmann made it clear that his priority remains firmly fixed on MLS.

Speaking about the potential move to Saudi Arabia, Griezmann stated, “Saudi Arabia? I understand those who have to go there; we're talking about incredible sums of money. Could I go? I have a family, three children. It's not an easy decision to make. The MLS is still my priority.”

Griezmann's affinity for American sports has been well-documented, as he is frequently spotted attending NBA games during his offseason. He has also developed a keen interest in American football and baseball, often participating in fantasy leagues related to these sports. His passion for American sports culture further fuels his desire to experience life in the United States, both personally and professionally.

As Antoine Griezmann and the French national team gear up for their friendly clash against Germany, the football world will be keeping a close watch on his future endeavors, with the MLS remaining at the forefront of his career aspirations.