Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has opened up about his feelings regarding Lionel Messi‘s departure from Barcelona, describing it as a “sad ending” for both Messi and the Catalan club, reported by GOAL. Messi, who had spent an illustrious 17 seasons at the Camp Nou, left Barcelona in 2021 after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Despite some speculation about a potential return to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, Messi ultimately joined Inter Miami, an MLS team owned by David Beckham. Tebas expressed his deep regret that Messi could not conclude his storied career in La Liga and hoped he would have stayed to bid farewell to the league that had witnessed his meteoric rise to footballing greatness.

In Javier Tebas's words, “Messi did not finish his career in La Liga because Leo and FC Barcelona did not agree. I wish he could have stayed and finished his sporting career in Spain. It would have been the best for him, for me, and for Barcelona.”

The La Liga president further lamented Messi's subsequent move to PSG, expressing a wish that the legendary forward had remained in Spanish football. Messi's sojourn in Ligue 1 with PSG yielded two league titles and a French Super Cup, despite facing some challenges during his time there.

However, Lionel Messi's current chapter in MLS with Inter Miami has seen the Argentine maestro continue his footballing brilliance. In just 11 games for the Miami-based club, Messi has already amassed 11 goals and contributed five assists, further cementing his status as one of the sport's greatest talents. As he continues to shine in America, football fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the next thrilling chapter of Messi's storied career.