Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has joined forces with former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero to become a co-owner of KRU Esports

In an exciting development, global football icon and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has joined forces with former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero to become a co-owner of KRU Esports. Aguero, who founded KRU Esports in 2020, welcomed Messi to the team in a brief video announcement. The collaboration signals Messi's entry into the world of eSports, a rapidly growing industry encompassing popular titles like Rocket League, FIFA, League of Legends, and Valorant.

Aguero expressed his delight at having Messi on board, saying, “I am happy to share a club with Leo, of course now in a new stage and with other challenges. It is an honour that he is part of KRU. He is the best footballer in history, and also a great friend.”

This collaboration not only enhances Messi's presence in the eSports domain but also strengthens the bond between football stars and the gaming community. The announcement sparked enthusiasm among fans, who eagerly anticipate witnessing Messi's virtual gaming skills.

In response to this partnership, another football luminary, David de Gea, extended an invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo to join his eSports team, Rebels Gaming. De Gea tweeted, “I'm calling @Cristiano @RebelsGaming” beneath KRU's original announcement, setting the stage for a potential collaboration between Ronaldo and De Gea's gaming venture.

The union of football legends with eSports platforms exemplifies the evolving intersection between sports and gaming, captivating audiences worldwide. As Lionel Messi embarks on this new eSports venture, fans eagerly anticipate the exciting developments and collaborations that lie ahead, bridging the gap between the footballing world and the vibrant realm of eSports. Stay tuned for more updates as these iconic athletes explore new horizons in the digital arena.