Excitement is brewing among Inter Miami fans as soccer legend Lionel Messi prepares to make a spectacular return to the pitch, reported by GOAL. Inter Miami, Messi's current team, recently announced a special friendly match against New York City FC to celebrate his historic eighth Ballon d'Or win. The match, dubbed ‘Noche d'Or,' promises an evening filled with festivities and football brilliance.

Messi, who clinched his eighth Golden Ball award earlier this week, has been in sensational form for Paris Saint-Germain and Germany. Inter Miami's decision to honor Messi's achievement means that fans will have the chance to witness the 36-year-old superstar in action, a prospect that appeared uncertain earlier in the week due to scheduling issues.

Since joining Miami in July, Messi has showcased his extraordinary talent, netting 11 goals and providing eight assists in just 14 appearances across various competitions. Despite playing only half the campaign, he finished as the runner-up in the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

The commemorative match will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, promising an unforgettable night of football. To add to the excitement, Inter Miami has planned an “afterparty” at the BRESH nightclub, ensuring that the celebrations continue well into the night.

Soccer enthusiasts and Miami fans alike eagerly anticipate this special occasion, as Messi, one of the greatest players in the sport's history, graces the field once more. Stay tuned for updates as the date approaches, promising a memorable evening for all football aficionados.