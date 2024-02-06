Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals 'the truth' about Hong Kong friendly absence

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has addressed the controversy surrounding his absence from the friendly against a Hong Kong Select XI

Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi has addressed the controversy surrounding his absence from the friendly against a Hong Kong Select XI, providing insight into his injury status and expressing eagerness for the upcoming match against Vissel Kobe, reported by GOAL.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who faced backlash from disappointed fans after sitting out the Hong Kong game, clarified that he had been nursing an injury. Messi assured reporters of his improved condition, stating, “The truth is that I feel very good compared to a few days ago. And depending on how that (training) goes. And if I’m honest, I still don’t know if I will be able to or not. But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do it.”

Addressing the Hong Kong situation, Messi acknowledged the unfortunate circumstances and expressed regret for disappointing fans, promising a return to the region in the future. He said, “The truth is that it was bad luck that I couldn’t (play) on the day of the Hong Kong match. Unfortunately, in football, things can happen in any game, that we may have an injury. It’s a shame because I always want to participate, I want to be there, and even more so when it comes to these games when we travel so far and people are so excited to see our matches.”

Looking ahead, Lionel Messi conveyed his hope to play another game in the region and assured fans of his commitment whenever possible. Inter Miami's next challenge is against Vissel Kobe, marking the end of their international tour that included stops in El Salvador, the Far East, and Saudi Arabia. The team will return to the United States for a friendly against Messi's first club, Newell’s Old Boys, before kicking off the 2024 MLS campaign at home against Real Salt Lake on February 21.

