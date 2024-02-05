Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami in 2023 has firmly put to rest the talk of MLS being a "retirement league"

In a groundbreaking move that has shattered stereotypes surrounding Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami in 2023 has firmly put to rest the talk of MLS being a “retirement league“, reported by GOAL. Tim Parker, a defender for St. Louis City SC and a rival to Inter Miami, has spoken out in defense of the league, emphasizing Messi's impact on and off the field.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, made the decision to pursue the American dream by joining MLS after concluding his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While several high-profile players have previously made the move to the States, Messi's arrival has been a game-changer, challenging the perception of MLS as a haven for aging players.

US international Tim Parker, preparing to face Messi's Inter Miami in 2024, debunked the notion of MLS as a “retirement league” during an interview with FOX News Digital. Parker highlighted Messi's continued contributions to Argentina's national team, proving that he is far from hanging up his boots. The defender asserted that Messi's presence in MLS has dispelled the outdated idea of the league being a place for players to wind down their careers.

Parker acknowledged the challenge of facing Messi on the field, emphasizing the need for unwavering focus against a player of Messi's caliber. With Inter Miami boasting a star-studded squad, including Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, the competition in MLS has escalated, requiring opponents to bring their A-game.

Messi's influence extends beyond the pitch, contributing to the global appeal of MLS. Inter Miami's historic international pre-season tour is amplifying the league's visibility, paving the way for future opportunities and growth in American soccer.

As the football world eagerly anticipates the clash between St. Louis City SC and Inter Miami on June 1, the narrative around MLS continues to evolve, with Lionel Messi playing a pivotal role in reshaping perceptions and attracting a broader audience to the American soccer scene.