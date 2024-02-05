Inter Miami's Lionel Messi found himself at the center of unexpected controversy during a friendly match against Hong Kong XI

Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi found himself at the center of unexpected controversy during a friendly match against Hong Kong XI, where his absence triggered frustration and anger among local fans, reported by GOAL. The Argentine football legend, who was anticipated to grace the match with his presence, was sidelined due to inflammation in his adductor, disappointing a packed Hong Kong Stadium eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

INTER MIAMI BOOED OFF THE FIELD IN CHINA 😡 The mood in Hong Kong turned sour after Messi didn't play in the #InterMiamiCF friendly. 40,000 fans chanted "Refund refund refund" and "Where is Messi?" (who sat on the bench). Beckham also booed post-match.pic.twitter.com/gjnbEfSRUr — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) February 4, 2024

The excitement and anticipation surrounding Messi's potential appearance created a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium, but as it became clear that he wouldn't feature, displeasure spread through the crowd. Boos were directed at Inter Miami, and a fan even decapitated the cardboard cut-out of Lionel Messi.

🇭🇰🌎⚽️ A fan at Hong Kong Stadium reacts after Lionel Messi did not in fact play in Hong Kong on Sunday. (📽️: forwarded online) pic.twitter.com/vTR8kagnE2 — Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) February 4, 2024

Despite the tense backdrop, Inter Miami managed to secure their first preseason victory, defeating Hong Kong XI with a convincing 4-1 scoreline. This win came as a relief for the team after facing consecutive defeats in earlier preseason matches against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr from the Saudi Pro League.

Looking ahead, Inter Miami is set to continue their preseason campaign in Japan, facing Vissel Kobe on Wednesday, February 7. The looming question revolves around Messi's recovery and whether he will be fit to participate in this upcoming challenge for the Major League Soccer side. As the team navigates the unpredictable dynamics of player fitness, Inter Miami strives to build momentum and cohesion for a promising season ahead. The unexpected turn of events in Hong Kong adds an element of suspense to the team's preparation, heightening the anticipation for Messi's potential return to the field.