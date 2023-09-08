Inter Miami icon Lionel Messi is one of the highest-paid athletes in sports history. And when you are so rich, you can expect your surroundings to be wealthy, too. Being Messi's security guard is not the worst job in the world, mind you.

Ever since Messi came to Inter Miami, the entire football world has wanted to see him with his new team. Multiple Hollywood stars have come to the games of David Beckham's franchise so they can visualize the Argentine's greatness on the pitch. Ticket costs for each Inter Miami game, whether at their home stadium or away, have surged significantly.

With the influx of fans, celebrities, and athletes eager to witness the soccer legend, it also brings potential hazards. During numerous matches, enthusiastic fans breach security barriers to approach Messi, risking harm for a chance at a hug or selfie. Such an incident occurred during the LAFC game at the Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles, prompting Inter Miami ace's personal security team to intervene before anyone else could respond.

According to the information provided by salary.com, the typical annual earnings for a bodyguard in the United States range from $64,000 to $84,000, with a median income slightly exceeding $73,000. This translates to an approximate monthly income of around $5,600.

The income of a personal security professional fluctuates significantly, contingent upon job complexities, working hours, and client prominence. Given Messi's exacting demands in all these aspects, his security needs are exceptional.

His personal security detail, visible in virtually every pre and post-match photo of Messi, is highly trained in MMA and remains constantly by his side. While specific salary figures remain undisclosed, considering Inter Miami ace's substantial wealth, celebrity status, extensive travel commitments, and distinctive requirements, it's entirely plausible that his personal bodyguard commands a six-figure annual salary.