In an exciting turn of events, Inter Miami and their talismanic star Lionel Messi are gearing up for a nostalgic reunion with Messi's first team, Newell’s Old Boys, reported by GOAL. The iconic seven-time Ballon d’Or winner kickstarted his illustrious career with Newell’s in his hometown of Rosario before becoming a global phenomenon with Barcelona and later Paris Saint-Germain. Now, back in the United States with Inter Miami, Messi is set to face his roots in a friendly fixture.

Messi, who recently guided Inter Miami to a historic Leagues Cup triumph in 2023, will don the Inter Miami jersey against his childhood club. Although Miami narrowly missed out on an MLS play-off spot, they are looking to maintain their competitive edge during the off-season. The team has already scheduled friendly matches against Qingdao Hainiu and Chengdu Rongcheng in China this November. Additionally, they have now finalized plans to face Newell’s Old Boys in a highly anticipated match set to take place at DRV PNK Stadium in February.

This clash holds immense sentimental value for Messi, as it marks a return to the club that laid the foundation for his extraordinary career. The encounter will not only allow Messi to reconnect with his roots but also reunite him with familiar faces and fond memories. Inter Miami’s Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi, expressed his enthusiasm about this global initiative, emphasizing the club's eagerness to expand their reach and connect with fans worldwide.

The match promises to be a heartfelt and thrilling spectacle, bringing together fans from different corners of the globe to witness the magic of Lionel Messi as he faces his origins with passion and pride. As Inter Miami embarks on this exciting adventure, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this memorable reunion on the field.