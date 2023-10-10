Exciting news for football fans and animation enthusiasts alike, as Lionel Messi, the legendary Inter Miami and Argentina icon, is set to star in a brand new animated series titled ‘Messi and the Giants,' reported by GOAL. The series, inspired by the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, follows the adventures of a 12-year-old Messi as he embarks on a journey through a video game, facing various obstacles and challenges in his quest to make it back home.

‘Messi and the Giants' promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline, focusing on essential values such as good sportsmanship, perseverance, resilience, teamwork, and self-belief. The series will be distributed globally and features original music composed by Sony’s talented artists and composers.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP & General Manager of Sony Pictures Television – Kids, highlighted the universal appeal of football, stating that it inspires excitement and connection similar to storytelling. He emphasized the series' focus on essential life principles, making it both thoughtful and inspiring for viewers.

‘Messi and the Giants' will be available in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, ensuring a wide audience can enjoy the adventures of the young Messi. Sony Music Entertainment, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television – Kids, is excited to present this inspirational series at MIPCOM, the global market for entertainment content.

In addition to his animated venture, Lionel Messi is also gearing up to feature in a documentary series titled ‘Messi Meets America' on Apple TV+. This series provides a glimpse into Messi's life in the United States with Inter Miami, with the first three episodes set to premiere on October 11. Fans can look forward to an exciting blend of real-life and animated Messi content, showcasing the football icon's multifaceted talents and appeal on and off the field.