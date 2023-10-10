In a move that has thrilled football fans worldwide, Cristiano Ronaldo has set a retirement date that will ensure his iconic rivalry with Lionel Messi continues to captivate audiences until the 2026 World Cup, reported by GOAL. At 38 years old, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains in peak physical condition, displaying no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

According to reports from Cadena COPE, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to extend his contract with Al-Nassr, his current club in Saudi Arabia, until 2027. This decision would enable him to represent Portugal in yet another World Cup tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With an incredible 201 caps and 123 goals for Portugal already under his belt, Ronaldo is not ready to bid farewell to international football just yet.

Initially, there were hints that Ronaldo might retire after the upcoming European Championship. However, the prospect of competing in another World Cup has reinvigorated his determination. By continuing his career until “early 2027,” Ronaldo aims to add another chapter to his storied legacy, setting the stage for an exciting rivalry with Messi.

This decision not only excites fans but also adds a layer of anticipation to the footballing landscape. As two of the greatest players in history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have consistently pushed each other to new heights, creating unforgettable moments on the pitch. With both stars extending their careers, fans can eagerly anticipate witnessing more extraordinary feats and epic clashes between these footballing legends. The prospect of seeing Ronaldo and Messi battle it out on the grandest stage of all, the World Cup, promises to be a spectacle for the ages, ensuring their rivalry remains a cornerstone of football history.