In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Messi‘s much-anticipated return to Barcelona through a loan transfer seems to be off the table, reported by GOAL. Reports indicate that despite Inter Miami‘s absence from the MLS playoffs, Barcelona has different priorities lined up for the upcoming January transfer window.

Messi's debut season in the United States with Inter Miami is set to conclude on October 21. Following this, he will engage in World Cup qualifiers with Argentina in November. However, with the MLS season coming to an end, Messi will have a considerable break until the 2024 season kicks off in America.

There were speculations of a possible short-term return to Barcelona for competitive action. However, Mundo Deportivo reports that no such deal will materialize. Barcelona, working within a tight budget, is focusing on other signings. La Liga's champions are determined to register Vitor Roque, an 18-year-old Brazilian forward, in January. Consequently, there seems to be no room for Messi in Barcelona's current plans.

The financial constraints within La Liga are highlighted by their approach to salary calculations, even for established players like Messi. The club recently faced a similar situation with summer signing Joao Felix, where the calculated wage exceeded the actual salary.

What's next for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

As a result, Messi is expected to return to pre-season training with Inter Miami in January. Meanwhile, Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, might explore the possibility of organizing a series of friendlies over the winter to keep their squad in shape and maintain their competitive edge ahead of the 2024 MLS season. The development marks an intriguing chapter in Messi's career, leaving fans curious about his future endeavors with Inter Miami.