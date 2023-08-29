Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami has sparked the imagination of architect Jorge Luis Veliz, who has designed a futuristic $50 million mansion fit for the global superstar, reported by goal.com. This innovative concept home takes the form of an ‘M,' incorporating Messi's iconic brand logo and reflecting his meteoric rise in the world of football.

The visionary design encompasses luxury and extravagance on an unprecedented scale. Nestled on a unique ship-shaped island, the three-level mansion offers unparalleled privacy and exclusivity, befitting a player of Messi's stature. The property boasts an array of features that redefine opulence, including a private waterslide, a massive 20-car garage, and a yacht pier.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon veliz (@veliz_arquitecto) által megosztott bejegyzés

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Inside the mansion, Messi's family would find every conceivable amenity for comfort and entertainment. From a dedicated games room and a state-of-the-art home theater to an expansive swimming pool and a personal football pitch, the residence offers a perfect blend of leisure and sports for Messi and his three sons to enjoy.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

The house's concept aligns with Messi's legacy and his current chapter with Inter Miami, a team co-owned by soccer legend David Beckham. Despite the ambitious design, the cost is reportedly estimated at a staggering $50 million, a figure that reflects both the uniqueness of the project and Messi's astronomical earning power.

As Messi continues to make waves in the United States, his on-field prowess is complemented by the charm of this potential dream home. Although the immediate future might not see Messi residing in this futuristic mansion, the concept serves as a testament to his global impact and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for him and his family at Inter Miami. The world watches as Messi's journey unfolds, both on the field and in the realm of the extraordinary.