Lionel Messi makes a case as the best soccer player in the world. Aside from making waves in the professional soccer scene, Messi also made a name for himself as the captain of the Argentina soccer team. With a decorated career, have you ever wondered how one of the greatest soccer players of all time lives? Well, this article features Lionel Messi's $9 million apartment in Miami.

Set to be a free agent after showcasing his wares with FC Barcelona, Messi shocked the soccer world when he announced that he was taking his talents to David Beckham's Inter Miami Football Club of Major League Soccer. With Messi set to join Inter Miami, it isn't surprising that Messi did some shopping for luxurious properties in the city before announcing his intentions to play in the MLS.

As a result, the Argentina National Team captain picked up a beachside apartment inside the Porsche Design Tower in 2021. The property purchase caused Messi to shell out £4 million or $9 million. Here are some photos of Lionel Messi's $9 million apartment in Miami.

Originally opened in 2017, the Porsche Design Tower is composed of 60 floors. Lionel Messi's apartment includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The apartment features a spacious living room with a flat screen television, a wine cellar that can store up to 1,000 bottles, a sizable dining area, a games room with a billiards pool table, and many more. Furthermore, Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, should also be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the ocean from the living room.

Apart from the apartment's amenities, as a resident of the luxurious Porsche Design Tower, Messi also has access to the tower's privileges, including six swimming pools, one of them private, a private chef, a spa, a yoga studio, an exclusive restaurant, and a fitness gym. But among the amenities, what stands out the most is Messi's access to use the apartment's car elevator, which allows the soccer star to park his cars near his living room. With the tower's overall amenities, it certainly seems fit for a world-class athlete like Messi. Moreover, the Miami apartment should help Messi in terms of adjusting to the American lifestyle.

Messi is arguably the best football player of all time. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Messi has a net worth of around $600 million. Apart from a lucrative soccer career, Messi also earns a lot from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lionel Messi's $9 million apartment in Miami.