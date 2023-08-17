Lionel Messi is the GOAT, and he is taking Major League Soccer by storm, scoring nine goals in his first six appearances for Inter Miami. If that doesn’t prove that he’s the greatest of all time, maybe the fact that he gleefully took a shot at his current league and the existence of turf fields in MLS will.

Messi has spent the majority of his football career playing on some of the best natural grass fields in the world while playing for Barcelona in Spain’s La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1.

However, now that Lionel Messi is in MLS, the top league in North America, soccer’s GOAT will be playing on turf for the first time in a long time. And as such, the Inter Miami star took a shot at his new league because of this fact.

“All of my lower leagues I always played in turf,” Messi recently told reporters per Inter Miami insider Ian Hest, “That was a long time ago, but I can adapt.”

Messi is right about not playing in “lower leagues” for a long time. The last time he wasn’t in La Liga, Ligue 1, or Champions League was back in 2004-05 when he played for the Barcelona B team, which plays in the third tier of Spanish football.

Currently, five MLS teams play on turf. This group includes the Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, Atlanta United, New England Revolution, and Charlotte FC. Outside of the Timbers, the reason that the rest of these teams play on field turf is that they share stadiums with NFL teams.

Playing on turf is not as conducive to soccer as it is to American football. MLS has addressed this issue while preparing for Lionel Messi’s arrival in the league, and Commissioner Don Garber had spoken with the teams above about changing to natural grass.