“Lionel Messi is a problem”, claims Inter Miami coach

Inter Miami sealed their place in the finals of the Leagues Cup after a convincing 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union. Josef Martinez, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and David Ruiz were all on the scoresheet for David Beckham's franchise.

As you can imagine, Messi grabbed the headlines again with yet another scintillating display. He scored his ninth goal in just six appearances for the club and extended his winning streak in the United States to six matches. Although Messi has been the focal point of the team's resurgence, the team is much more than the Argentine legend. Inter Miami coach Tata Martino believes that Messi has been integral to his side. However, he believes that the World Cup winner is going to be a huge problem for his squad and team selection in the upcoming games.

Speaking in the Philadelphia Union post-match conference, Martino said, “Leo, Josef, normally they participate [in the goals]. There’s progress because Benja [Cremaschi] recently scored; today, it was David coming from behind for the goal. Jordi, as a defender, scores a goal. And that I think is important for any team,”

“It’s true that the team is changed, but it’s also true that the roster has changed. Today we have a much more competitive roster that creates problems for the coach when it comes time to choose the team.”

Alongside Messi, Martino also explained the influence of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the Inter Miami squad. “It's changed a lot. Everybody has a winning mentality, and everybody's ready to play every tournament, win every game, and every final. They’re players that obviously just try and give advice,” he said.

