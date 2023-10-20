The 2023 MLS regular season is rapidly reaching its conclusion, and for Inter Miami, it's a bittersweet ending. With just two games left on their calendar, both against Charlotte, the team finds itself on the outside looking in regarding postseason contention.

While their playoff hopes have already been dashed, there's a glimmer of excitement for Inter Miami fans in the form of Lionel Messi. Tim Reynolds of AP reports that the Argentine superstar, whose arrival brought immense anticipation and international acclaim, is set to travel with the team to Charlotte. Although no final decision regarding his participation in the upcoming match has been confirmed, all signs point in that direction. Messi's eagerness to take the field is evident, and he wants to play.

Messi's recent exploits are worth noting. He showcased his magic on the international stage just days ago, donning the Argentine jersey and netting a remarkable 10-minute brace against Peru. However, this demanding schedule may raise concerns about his ability to suit up for Inter Miami's game just a day later. Recovery time is of the essence in professional sports, and the quick turnaround might test Messi's physical readiness.

Nevertheless, the soccer world is enthusiastic as Messi hints at his willingness to grace the MLS pitch again this season. Inter Miami's regular-season finale on October 21st is a special occasion, offering fans a chance to witness one of the greatest football talents in action. While the team's playoff dreams may have faded, the opportunity to watch Messi work his magic is a testament to the global appeal of Major League Soccer and Inter Miami's ambition to be at the forefront of the footballing world.