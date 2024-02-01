The presence of football legend Lionel Messi triggers Inter Miami to undertake stadium expansion ahead of the 2024 MLS season

In response to an overwhelming surge in demand driven by the presence of football legend Lionel Messi, Inter Miami has undertaken stadium expansion ahead of the 2024 MLS season, reported by GOAL. Messi, the Argentine icon, made a move to the Florida-based outfit in the summer of 2023, creating immense excitement among football enthusiasts.

The unprecedented demand for tickets to witness Messi in action has triggered the expansion of DRV PNK Stadium. Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has already left an indelible mark, leading the team to a historic Leagues Cup triumph shortly after his arrival in the United States. His stellar performance further culminated in claiming his eighth Ballon d’Or and third FIFA Best Award.

The frenzy surrounding entrance passes for matches featuring Messi has turned them into some of the most sought-after tickets in professional sports. Limited availability has led to soaring prices, with season tickets for 2024 selling out in record time, just two weeks after the conclusion of the previous campaign.

To accommodate the immense demand and ensure more fans can witness the Lionel Messi experience live, Inter Miami has expanded seating capacity in three corners of DRV PNK Stadium. The additional seating, now available as single-match tickets, brings the total capacity to 21,550.

As Inter Miami engages in its first international pre-season tour in Saudi Arabia, the team is set to face Al-Nassr, sans Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by fixtures against a Hong Kong XI and Vissel Kobe in the Far East. The 2024 MLS campaign will kick off at home on February 21 against Real Salt Lake, promising an electrifying start to the season in the revamped DRV PNK Stadium.

