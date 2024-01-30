Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has teamed up with actor Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso character, for a football-themed beer advert

In an exciting turn of events, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has teamed up with actor Jason Sudeikis, reprising his popular Ted Lasso character, for a football-themed beer advert, reported by GOAL. The Argentine icon is set to be a highlight of Michelob ULTRA's $14 million, 60-second commercial during the upcoming Super Bowl.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is making waves in teaser videos leading up to the Super Bowl, where the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. In this unique collaboration, Sudeikis' Ted Lasso comes out of supposed retirement, leaving behind his English football adventures, to enjoy Messi's skills on the beach. The humorous ad captures the essence of relaxation with Messi dazzling holidaymakers while Sudeikis humorously contemplates joining the action but decides to savor the moment with a cold beer in hand.

This is not Messi's only stint with Michelob ULTRA; another six-second ad titled “GOAT vs DOG” showcases Messi's ball-handling prowess as he outmaneuvers a playful opponent, culminating in a cheeky nutmeg on his four-legged companion.

While Lionel Messi is not expected at Super Bowl LVIII in Nevada due to his commitments in Saudi Arabia for a friendly match against Al-Nassr and a showdown with his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, fans are eagerly anticipating his on-screen chemistry with Ted Lasso. Post Super Bowl, Messi and his Inter Miami teammates are set for a journey to the Far East for matches against a Hong Kong Select XI and Japanese side Vissel Kobe. The Super Bowl commercial promises to be a delightful highlight for football and beer enthusiasts alike.