Major League Soccer got some epic trolling on Sunday after its social media team made a hilarious fail while promoting Sergio Busquets' signing with Inter Miami.

Busquets officially signed with Inter Miami on Sunday, a day after Lionel Messi formally put pen to paper his deal with the team as well. In order to hype up his arrival, MLS Twitter posted a graphic of Busquets along with the several accomplishments he had throughout his career.

The problem is the photo that the account used wasn't Busquets. Instead, they mistook Alvaro Arbeloa as the Barcelona legend. Fans immediately noticed it and quickly mocked the league for the rather shocking but hilarious mistake.

MLS welcoming Sergio Busquets to their league with a photo of Alvaro Arbeloa winning the 2010 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/IQK0PzhZcz — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) July 16, 2023

MLS tweets picture of Alvaro Arbeloa instead of Sergio Busquets as midfielder joins Inter Miami: https://t.co/4bySkmpIFM — e360hubs football (@e360hub2) July 16, 2023

♦️ A fatal mistake was made by the official account of the American League MLS 🇺🇲⚽

They wanted to publish the achievements and titles of the new Inter Miami player Sergio Busquets, but they published the former Real Madrid player Alvaro Arbeloa instead 😬 pic.twitter.com/DXCkn9Qydv — HyzrSport.com (@hyzr_711) July 16, 2023

MLS have welcomed Sergio Busquets…with a photo of Alvaro Arbeloa and the World Cup 😬 😂 pic.twitter.com/OBCDiVOGBA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 16, 2023

The photo has since been edited, though to be fair to MLS, they didn't hide the mistake and took accountability for the error. They opted to have some fun with it, noting in the reply section of the edited photo that it was hard to differentiate Sergio Busquets and Alvaro Arbeloa in the said photos from the 2010 FIFA World Cup since they were just showing a part of their face.

“Why do Arbeloa and Busquets look so similar in these. Admin needs new glasses…” the MLS Twitter wrote.

Of course it's definitely an embarrassing error for MLS. After all, how could they mistook one of the most popular football players for someone else, especially someone whose arrival was really hyped up? But hey, kudos to them for playing it cool and trying not to make a big deal out of it.

Hopefully, Busquets didn't see the wrong image that MLS uploaded … though it's likely he would see the screenshots of the mistake.