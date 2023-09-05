Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has sometimes defied the laws of physics on a football pitch. His incredible trickery and burst of energy has caught everyone off-guard, even the supporters. We don't think even you wouldn't have had a moment when you see the Argentine legend do some incredible footwork, which makes you put your hands on your head. Another person who joins this category is the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

According to the reports from the Daily Star, Prince Harry was excited when he was seen on the big TV screen, scratching his hands nervously. According to the reader sitting beside him, Prince Harry said, “So exciting… Messi, Messi!”

Prince Harry is finally getting his wish to watch Leo Messi 😁 pic.twitter.com/ny5dvcKmlg — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) September 4, 2023

In another clip, he said, “So where, where has he gone now…” It just goes to show that people are only coming to watch the Argentine World Cup winner and couldn't care less about what the other Inter Miami players are doing. The shot clip of Prince Harry's reaction has left all fans in awe. Another fan pointed out that Prince Harry was behaving as if he was a kid walking in Disney World for the first time.

“Prince Harry is finally getting his wish to watch Leo Messi,” another mentioned.

“Lol, was this his first time watching Messi? If he really wanted to watch him, he could have done it before,” a third mentioned.

Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1 yesterday with goals from Facunda Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana. They next play Sporting KC on 10th September but are likely to be without Messi for that game.