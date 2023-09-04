Inter Miami‘s impressive 11-game unbeaten run, largely attributed to the presence of Lionel Messi, faces a crucial test as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner prepares to depart for international duty with the Argentina national team, reported by goal.com. Messi has been named in Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia, making him unavailable for Inter Miami's next MLS match.

The absence of Messi will be felt as Inter Miami takes on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As they strive to maintain their playoff hopes, the team will need to navigate this challenge without their star player. However, there is optimism that Messi could return for the clash with Atlanta United on September 16 if he returns from international duty unscathed.

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, recognizes the task at hand in Messi's absence. He expressed his intentions to assemble the best possible performance against Kansas City and expressed hope that the players on international duty will return in good health, allowing the team to continue their impressive form.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been nothing short of remarkable, contributing 11 goals and five assists in just 11 appearances across all competitions. His presence has helped Inter Miami secure the Leagues Cup, reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup, and position themselves for a potential playoff berth in the MLS.

As Lionel Messi departs for international duty, Inter Miami faces the challenge of maintaining their momentum and securing valuable points in the pursuit of a playoff spot. The team's remarkable unbeaten run will be put to the test in the coming weeks, highlighting their resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

