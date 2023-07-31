Inter Miami‘s star-studded lineup, featuring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, was almost joined by another former Barcelona treble winner, Luis Suarez. However, the Uruguayan's transfer to the club did not materialize as his current club, Gremio, ended talks with Inter Miami. Despite the setback, Suarez has disclosed that he and Messi still dream of retiring together, hinting at a potential reunion in the future, reported by goal.com.

Suarez spoke candidly about his aspirations while appearing on the Uruguayan TV show Punto Penal. He revealed that he and Messi had planned to play together in the United States after their successful stint at Barcelona. However, circumstances changed as Suarez moved to Atletico Madrid, and Messi later joined PSG.

Despite the initial plans falling through, Suarez remains hopeful that they will have the opportunity to reunite on the field. With Messi now at Inter Miami, Suarez expressed happiness for his former teammate and acknowledged the likelihood of their dream becoming a reality someday.

However, Suarez's current physical challenges could impact their retirement plans. The striker has been dealing with physical issues, which may limit the amount of time he continues to play. Despite this, fans may still have a chance to witness the reunion of the four treble champions in one final showdown.

As the 2023 season unfolds, football enthusiasts will keep a keen eye on the developments surrounding Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, hoping to witness the reunion of two iconic players who have left an indelible mark on the football world. Whether their dream of retiring together will come true remains to be seen, but the possibility adds an extra layer of excitement to the world of football.

