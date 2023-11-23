The reason Lionel Messi ultimately decided to join Inter Miami in MLS instead of various offers, including Barcelona

In the summer of 2023, Lionel Messi faced a pivotal moment in his illustrious career as a free agent, contemplating offers from various corners, including the United States, Barcelona, and Saudi Arabia, reported by GOAL. Ultimately, the Argentine maestro chose to embrace the American dream and join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), underlining the influence of Miami's unique appeal.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, sheds light on the factors that swayed Messi toward the vibrant city of Miami. While economic considerations were undoubtedly significant, Mas emphasizes the allure of Miami as the “unofficial capital of the Americas.” The city's multicultural landscape, with a predominantly Hispanic population from South and Central America, provided an attractive backdrop for Messi's family.

David Beckham, a Manchester United legend and co-owner of Inter Miami, played a pivotal role in the discussions. Mas highlights the importance of Miami's cultural richness and its potential to transform the landscape of sports in the United States. He states, “How many elite athletes have had the opportunity to change a sport in a country? His presence, medium to long-term, will prove that this league belongs among the world’s best leagues over time.”

Lionel Messi committed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami, including an option for an extension through 2026. Beyond his on-field contributions, the 36-year-old aims to become a stakeholder in the club upon retirement. As Messi embarks on this new chapter in MLS, the football world eagerly anticipates the impact of his presence on American soccer. The move symbolizes not only a sporting decision but also a potential transformational moment for soccer in the United States.