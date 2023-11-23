New York Red Bulls have announced a special deal for fans to secure seats for the 2024 MLS season opener, but with a Lionel Messi clause

In an unusual twist to ticket promotions, the New York Red Bulls have announced a special deal for fans eager to secure seats for the 2024 MLS season opener, but with a unique Lionel Messi clause, reported by GOAL. The promotion includes tickets to the first home game of the season and the highly anticipated derby against rivals New York City. However, an ESPN report reveals a distinctive condition in the email sent to fans.

The email states, “If RBNY plays Inter Miami CF in the home opener, each home opener ticket will be replaced with a ticket to RBNY's 2nd home match.” This clause indicates that if the Red Bulls face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team in the season opener, the ticket promotion won't apply, and fans will receive tickets to the second home match instead.

The decision to exclude Inter Miami from the deal hints at the significant demand and potential increase in ticket prices when Messi's team visits New York. Other MLS teams, like the Columbus Crew, have already announced ticket price hikes—from the usual $40 to a range of $382 to $679—when facing Inter Miami at home next season.

Lionel Messi's arrival in the United States last season generated immense excitement, leading to fans reselling tickets at much higher prices. While Messi scored 11 goals for Inter Miami after joining in July, the anticipation surrounding his presence has reshaped ticket pricing dynamics across the MLS.

As fans eagerly await the release of the 2024 MLS season fixture list, it remains to be seen how this unique ticket promotion and Lionel Messi clause will play out in the upcoming campaign, expected to kick off around late February or early March.