Lionel Messi is on the verge of a much-anticipated return to Barcelona, and he could go head-to-head against Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine footballer, is on the verge of a much-anticipated return to Barcelona, and reports suggest he could go head-to-head against Cristiano Ronaldo in a star-studded anniversary game at Camp Nou, reported by GOAL. Messi bid farewell to the Blaugrana in 2021, embarking on a new chapter with Paris Saint-Germain before later venturing into Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami.

The desire for Messi's homecoming has been a lingering sentiment, and Barcelona aims to orchestrate a fitting tribute that allows the football legend to express gratitude and bid goodbye to the loyal fan base. The proposed plan is nothing short of spectacular, with sources indicating that the “best tribute match ever” is in the works for November 29, 2024 – aligning with the club's 125th anniversary.

The grand event is expected to feature a Lionel Messi Barca Legends XI, comprising football luminaries such as David Villa, Ronaldinho, Cesc Fabregas, Rivaldo, Romario, Luis Enrique, and former Brazil international Ronaldo. Real Madrid legends are also invited to partake in this special fixture, with hopes high for Cristiano Ronaldo's participation if he can be released from commitments with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The star-studded lineup may also include Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale, and David Beckham, Messi's current co-owner at Inter Miami.

In a bid to make the occasion even more memorable, invitations are extended to other football greats like Diego Simeone, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, John Terry, Frank Lampard, and Fernando Torres. Tickets for this extraordinary showcase are projected to be priced at €250, promising a football spectacle that transcends generations and showcases the sport's enduring camaraderie. As Messi prepares to return to his football roots, the anticipation builds for a historic clash that transcends mere competition, celebrating the essence of the beautiful game.